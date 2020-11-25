Previous Story
Louisville man leads police on vehicle pursuit
Posted On 25 Nov 2020
Comment: 0
A Louisville man allegedly fled from police, nearly overturned his vehicle, and got his vehicle stuck in the mud while having a stolen handgun inside the vehicle, according to arrest citations and a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us