









Louise W. Kidwell Carter, age 72, of Gray, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home.

She left her earthly home to join her husband, Robert Carter, who passed away just five days before her. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Kidwell and Dexter Hubbs Kidwell; brothers, Frank Kidwell Jr. and Lonnie Kidwell; and by her sisters, Joy Hubbs Carter and Billie Hubbs.

Louise was passionate about serving and nurturing others. She provided many students with lunch and love over her long career as a cafeteria monitor at West Knox Elementary and Lynn Camp. She would eventually work her way up to being cafeteria manager. Her gifts of cooking and serving others didn’t stop with schools, she made sure if you came to visit her house that you left with a full belly. If you were lucky, you got to try some of her famous banana pudding or chocolate gravy. She was devoted to her faith and attended Rossland Holiness Church. Louise and Bob shared a love for nature. During their favorite season of fall, they would often drive out on a back road and catch a glimpse of the leaves as they changed colors. Most of all Louise treasured time with family, and was full of joy anytime her grandchildren stopped by to visit.

Louise is survived by her children, Robert Carter (Ramona), Richard Carter, Randy Carter (Kellie), and Crystal Payne (Matt); grandchildren, Rachel Keith (Tanner), Rebecca Carter, Rhea Carter, Cody Carter, Landon Carter, Haley Payne, Jensen Payne, and Carter Payne; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Ryder Keith; sisters, Mary Monhollen and Maxine Jenkins; brother, Joe Kidwell; and by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, from 12-2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 2pm with Rev. Stevie Hughes officiating.

Burial will follow in Foley Cemetery in Knox County.

Those attending either the visitation or funeral are asked to socially distance and to wear a mask in accordance with COVIN guidelines.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.