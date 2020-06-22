









Louise Hyde Bray, age 93, of Lawrenceburg, KY, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville in Shelbyville, KY. She was born April 9, 1927, in Whitley County, KY, to the late Claude and Hattie Sarrell Candler. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hyde; several brothers; and several sisters.

She is survived by four children, Vernon Hyde of Walton, KY, Martha (Roger) Hatfield of Lawrenceburg, KY, Linda Owen of Jackson, TN, and Nathaniel (Diane) Hyde of Piedmont, OK; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Ancil (Bonnie) Candler of AR; one sister, Cora Mae Woods of Lexington, TN; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 25, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in Cumberland Freewill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Thursday, June 25, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.