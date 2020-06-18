









Louise Harmon went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home. She was born May 18, 1929 to Alonzo and Ola Payton.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Harold Harmon; son, Richard Harmon; her parents, three sisters, and one brother.

She is survived by her sons, Harold Lynn Harmon and wife Sharon, William Earl Harmon, and R.G. (Chuck) Harmon; special brother-in-law, Claude Harmon; eight grandchildren, David Harmon, Melanie Loveless, Trudy York (Wayne), Carrie Elliott (Raymond), Amanda Joseph (Clint), Holly Bryant (Terry), Jason Harmon (Tonya), Adam Harmon (Sandy); 15 great-grandchildren, Ashley Harmon, Tabitha Harmon, Jacob Harmon, Chelsea Melton, Kayla York, Sgt. Ethan York, Dylyn Loveless, Eli York, Hayden Joseph, Holden Joseph, Sammy Bryant, Bobby Bryant, Payton Harmon, Mollie Harmon, and Jaycee Harmon; seven great-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Alyssa and Ariel Harmon, Rylee and Chloe Padilla, Annabelle Smith, and Bentley York.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 20, at McFarland Cemetery in Woodbine with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating where Louise will be laid to rest alongside her husband and son.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.