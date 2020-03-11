Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Louise H Bryant

Posted On 11 Mar 2020
Louise H. Bryant, 93, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington. She is survived by two sons.

A graveside service will be held at 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 12, at Rest Haven Cemetery with Rev. James Vandy officiating. Visitation is from 2:00-4:00 pm Thursday at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

