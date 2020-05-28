









Louise Evans Dople, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Beech Tree Nursing Home in Jellico, Tennessee.

Louise was born on March 3, 1929 in Wooldridge, Tennessee to Drula and Casper Evans Sr.

She is preceded in death by first husband, John Clemons; her second husband, Morgan Dople; and two brothers, Roy and Casper Evans Jr.

She is survived by special nieces and nephew, Renita Williams and Renee Bradley of Jellico, Tennessee and Rick Evans of Corbin, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Gail Evans of Wooldridge, Tennessee; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 27, at the Douglas Cemetery in Wooldridge, Tennessee with Rev. Francis Dople Jr. officiating.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.