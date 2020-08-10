









Louise B. Stone Thomas, age 94, of Corbin, Knox County, KY, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

She was born in 1925 to the late Harris and Elizabeth Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, I. N. “Tiny” Bryant and Billy R. Bryant; her husbands, Jack M. Stone and Billy Bryant Thomas; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Hampton Stone; and son-in-law, Theodore O. Yntema, Jr.

She is survived by her children: son, J. Michael “Mike” Stone; daughter, Amanda Stone Yntema; step-children, Bill and Brenda Thomas, Linda T. and Don Noell, Michael and Lecreta Thomas; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Aileen Lundy Bryant and family.

She was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church, a.k.a. Grace on the Hill, Corbin, KY. She graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital, Covington, KY, as a registered nurse. She worked in local medical offices, then began her long hospital career at Southeastern KY Baptist, S.E.K.B., Baptist Regional, and Baptist Health. Retired after 45 years, she held many positions on staff, one of which was Director of Nursing. She loved and enjoyed her family and friends. She volunteered in her community throughout her life in various clubs and organizations, such as Jr. Woman’s Club and the Eastern Star, always giving freely of her time and energy.

Her life will be more fully celebrated Saturday, August 15, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, KY. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 PM and Memorial Service at 6:00 PM with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Louise Stone Thomas Memorial Fund for Continued Education of RNs, LPNs and Aides at Oncology Dept., Baptist Health, Corbin, KY, c/o Allied Health Professionals, Baptist Health Foundation, One Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701, ATTN: Lee Richardson. Phone 606-523-0533.

