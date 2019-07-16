









Louis Reynolds, 67, of Jellico, TN passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the U.T. Medical Center.

He was born October 9, 1951 in Jellico, TN.

Louis was preceded in death by a great grandchildren: Briceson and Averee Hurst; father, Edward “Bud” Reynolds; mother, Mary Smith Reynolds; brothers, Edward David Reynolds, Jr., Carl Edmond Reynolds, William Frank Reynolds, Robert Clyde Reynolds; father and mother-in-law: Roy and Judy Willis.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Willis Reynolds of Jellico; son. Walter Louis Reynolds, Jr. of Knoxville, TN; daughters: Angela Reynolds and David King of Pleasant View, KY; Misty Reynolds Rains and husband Jerry of Rockholds, KY; grandchildren, Melody Ann Rainwater and Travis Neely, Brandon Hurst and wife Page, Kevin Hurst and Cheyenne Cobb, Katie Lynn King; great grandchildren, Peyton and Whitleigh Rainwater, Prestlee and Brantlee Hurst, Johnathan Hurst and one on the way; sister, Shirley Reynolds Wortham and late husband Roy; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral services were held Saturday, July 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam Walden officiating.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.