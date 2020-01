Loretta Faye Burns, 67, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Charles Oscar and Edna Harrison.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, at Stansberry Cemetery in Corbin with Travis Dezarn officiating. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.