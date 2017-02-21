By Teresa Brooks

Lora Mae Groves, 83, of Melvindale, MI and formerly of Williamsburg departed this life on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Imperial Nursing and Rehab Center in Dearborn Heights, MI.

She was born on January 2, 1934 in Packard, to the late Charlie Wright and Mollie Davis Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glynden Groves; her children, Charles Groves and wife Linda, Mary Prince and Patricia Reed and husband Joe; two grandchildren, Christina Groves and Mandi King; brothers, Charlie Wright, JB Wright, and James Wright and sisters, Pauline Petrey and Elizabeth Jones.

She is survived by her children, Gail King (Herbie) of Clarkston, MI, Mollie Hitt of Detroit, MI, Jacqueline Groves of Detroit, MI and Anna Frye (Marcus) of Melvindale, MI; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Thelma Wright of Fremont, OH, Linda Wright of Tennessee and Alene Wright of Fremont, OH; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Herbie King officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Davis Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.