Looking at liens











The Corbin City Commission discussed what actions can be taken about unpaid violations issued by Corbin Code Enforcement during its monthly meeting on Monday.

“I had this placed on the agenda,” said Commissioner Seth Reeves. “The properties I was aware of were the Roy Kidd properties coming down the middle school hill. They just need to be cleaned up. It looks bad. Now that school is back in all the traffic goes down through there.”

Reeves told the board that he has spoken with Allen Benfield, Corbin’s building inspector and code enforcement, and Benfield told him that violations had been issued. Reeves said that people just aren’t paying the violations.

“The letters aren’t getting there,” said Reeves. “It is not fair to everybody else.”

After discussion among the commissioners and City Attorney Bob Hammons, the City Commission decided that the next action is for the city manager to bring a list of the properties to the code enforcement meeting on May 3 to recommend liens be placed on the properties.

“I think a lot of them are falling through the cracks because they are changing owners, and once they change owners, the new owners are cleaning them up and then all of a sudden we have a $500 mobile that we can’t collect on,” said Reeves.

Liens would be enforced by the city to help ensure the violations are paid.