Look out for the warning signs of drug abuse











(Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by Narconon Drug Education/Rehabilitation, and was written by the mother of an addict.)

Things are beginning to go back to normal as businesses begin to reopen, and people start going back to normal life. Have you been in self-isolation with a loved one who struggles with substance abuse?

If your answer is yes, you need to stay aware of their behavior. With lockdowns across the country, many addicts were forced to clean up but not by choice. As things begin to reopen, this means that access to their vices will once again become available. Combined with the fact that their tolerance to drugs may be low means the chance of a fatal overdose will be higher.

For this reason, we wanted to take this time to remind families to keep a lookout for the following signs of drug use:

Universal signs of drug use:

Money issues, asking to borrow money

Poor hygiene

Stories that don’t make sense

erratic behavior

Small drug containers, ripped balloons, button bags, and tinfoil.

Drug Paraphernalia

Strange burnt Smells

needle marks on arms and other parts of the body

Accelerated weight gain or loss

Strange looking eyes

Irregular looking eyes

Irregular breathing or heartbeat

Keep in mind that substances affect people differently, and just because one sign matches may not mean for sure that the person is using or using the drug, you think they are. If you find that your loved one is exhibiting several signs of drug abuse, there is a good chance you are not just paranoid, and the person is using. Do not go into denial and start making excuses so you can write it off. The only way to be sure a loved one is using or continuing to be clean is to give them a drug test. These can be ordered online or bought at your local drug store. You want to make sure you buy a 12-panel test. The number 12 indicates the number of types of substances it will test for in the urine sample. If you are going to do this, make sure to prevent your loved one from trying to fake it. Many tests contain an indicator that will show if your loved one cheated the test in some way.

For more information you can also read our article on faking a drug test here: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-to-detect-a-faked-drug-test.html

Many drug and alcohol treatment centers never shut down and were deemed essential at the beginning of the pandemic. So if the worst-case scenario is real and your loved one has relapsed, reach out to find them help. If you don’t know where to start, give us a call we have caring staff available 24-7 to help you find a treatment center that works for you.

For more information on signs of drug abuse visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/identify-signs-of-drug-addiction.html

ADDICTION SCREENINGS

Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754