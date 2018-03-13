











Lonnie Lay, 82, of Jellico, TN passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 3, 1936 in Pine Log, GA.

Lonnie was preceded in death by a son, Donald Anthony Lay; father, Martin Calvin Lay, Sr.; mother, Stella Bowling Lay; brothers, Robert Lay, Tommy Lay, Martin Calvin Lay, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Lay, Roberta Privett, Rose Ivey.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Maggie Hartle; sons, Gary Lay, Jason Lay; daughters, Debra Chapman, Becky Louden, Sue Lawson; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kidd, Dora Ellen Bingham, Flonnie Cox; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Friday, March 9, in the Douglas Cemetery (Hoot Owl Hollow Road) with Rev. Earl Powers officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.