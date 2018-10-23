











Lonnie Jason Fuston, 36, of Pete Walters Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Corbin.

He was born on November 24, 1981 in Jellico, TN to the late Lonnie Fuston and Vickie (Scarbough) Fuston.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Fuston.

He is survived by his mother, Vickie Fuston and husband Phillip Bryant of Williamsburg; sister, Anna Mae Fuston of Lexington; several nieces and nephews; and a host of aunts and uncles to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, October 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Troy Cupp officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.