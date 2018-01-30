











It is with deep sorrow, we announce Lonnie G. Stephens of Kidsville Drive in London, was called home on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on May 18, 1965 in Chicago, IL to Delbert Stephens and Betty (Honeycutt) Stephens.

He was also preceded in death by his mother, Betty Stephens; and grandparents, Grant and Violet Stephens. Lonnie was a great man with a big heart and will be forever missed by his family and friends.

He was a member of Laurel River Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Michael Anthony Stephens of Dayton, OH; daughter, Tabatha Brooks of Florida; father, Delbert Stephens of London; two sisters, his twin Connie Slyder of Dayton, OH and Violet Wilson (Jeremiah) of Dayton, OH; brother, Arthur Stephens (Christine) of Dayton, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services was held Thursday, January 25, at Bellbrook Community Church, 3518 W. Franklin Street, Bellbrook, OH with Rev. Ralph Vancill officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Shiloh Park Cemetery at the Corner of Main and Philadelphia, Dayton, OH.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com