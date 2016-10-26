By Teresa Brooks

Lonnie Charles Shell, 67, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday October 22, 2016 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Born in Corbin, he was a retired Painter and member of Sandstone Baptist Church.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Jo Shell; and by his father, Geoffrey Shell.

He is survived by his mother, Ophie Howard Shell; children; Charles Kevin Shell and Angela Minor and husband George; brother, Leslie Shell; and by his grandchildren, Chelsey Walters and Kaylee Walters.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday October 26, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Ivan Siler officiating.

Burial will follow in the Howard Cemetery in Keavy.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com