Lonnie Charles Shell, 67, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday October 22, 2016 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
Born in Corbin, he was a retired Painter and member of Sandstone Baptist Church.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Jo Shell; and by his father, Geoffrey Shell.
He is survived by his mother, Ophie Howard Shell; children; Charles Kevin Shell and Angela Minor and husband George; brother, Leslie Shell; and by his grandchildren, Chelsey Walters and Kaylee Walters.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday October 26, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Ivan Siler officiating.
Burial will follow in the Howard Cemetery in Keavy.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
