Longmire commits to University of Kentucky
After it came down to West Virginia, Louisville, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and a couple others, Treyveon Longmire told Kentucky Sports Radio Friday that he has committed to play football at the University of Kentucky.
Longmire said, “For the next three to four years, I will be attending Kentucky.”
“Kentucky, they have touched home with me. They are like family. They keep in touch with me every day. That’s what I was looking for in a college. Kentucky has been the one that stuck out the most with that,” Longmire told KSR.
Longmire is a Junior at Corbin High School.
“The University of Kentucky is getting a very blessed, athletic young man and an even better person,” said Corbin High School Football Coach Tommy Greer. “I know that there were a lot of schools that were recruiting Treyveon and there were some big schools making some big pushes on him, but he just had a great relationship with the coaching staff at UK.”
“Treyveon is a wonderful young man and will be very successful at UK,” said Greer.