Longmire commits to University of Kentucky

Posted On 26 Mar 2021
Longmire, jersey number 13, is a junior at Corbin High School. He announced Friday that he has committed to play football at the University of Kentucky.

After it came down to West Virginia, Louisville, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and a couple others, Treyveon Longmire told Kentucky Sports Radio Friday that he has committed to play football at the University of Kentucky.

Longmire said, “For the next three to four years, I will be attending Kentucky.”

“Kentucky, they have touched home with me. They are like family. They keep in touch with me every day. That’s what I was looking for in a college. Kentucky has been the one that stuck out the most with that,” Longmire told KSR.

Longmire is a Junior at Corbin High School.

“The University of Kentucky is getting a very blessed, athletic young man and an even better person,” said Corbin High School Football Coach Tommy Greer. “I know that there were a lot of schools that were recruiting Treyveon and there were some big schools making some big pushes on him, but he just had a great relationship with the coaching staff at UK.”

“Treyveon is a wonderful young man and will be very successful at UK,” said Greer.

