Long-time Corbin businessman Bill Hoover passes away











Bill Hoover, one of the long-time owners of the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of Corbin, Kentucky Inc., has passed away.

“Bill was a friend to all. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace my friend,” Larry Hart commented on the You might be from Corbin KY if Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

No details are known at this time about Hoover’s death or funeral arrangements.

See Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal for additional information.