London man getting probated sentence for fleeing police











A London man, who has been incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center since June for fleeing police among other offenses, agreed to a plea agreement Monday afternoon.

A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted Orlando Luna, 36, on July 15 for first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, and for two counts of theft $500 or more in connection with a June 17 incident.

Luna is accused of taking electronics and other miscellaneous items from Walmart in addition to a 2007 Dodge Dakota truck.

He pleaded guilty as charged Monday in Whitley Circuit Court in exchange for prosecutors recommending an eight-year prison sentence that will be probated for a period of five years. In other words, if Luna stays out of trouble for the next five years, he won’t have to serve any additional time behind bars.

Judge Paul Winchester scheduled formal sentencing for Feb. 17, and agreed to reduce Luna’s bond to a $10,000 third-party surety or signature bond, which doesn’t require any money to be put up as collateral.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, he was still lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Winchester warned Luna that if he gets in trouble between now and his sentencing hearing, then he likely wouldn’t be receiving a probated sentence.