London man arrested for attempted shoplifting











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a London man was under the influence of drugs when he attempted to shoplift a drill from Lowes in north Corbin Saturday night.

Albert P. Chandler, 58, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 – shoplifting, and public intoxication – controlled substances.

Deputy Brent France was called to the store at approximately 8:30 p.m. in response to a complaint of a shoplifter.

“Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that this subject had allegedly attempted to conceal a power drill valued at $157.92 and attempted to leave the store without paying for that item,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

“This individual was also determined to be under the influence,” Acciardo stated.

Upon checking Chandler’s identification, Acciardo stated that deputies learned he was wanted on multiple Laurel County District Court bench warrants charging him with failure to appear in court on two previous shoplifting cases.

Chandler was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.