London, Corbin ranked near top of best places to retire in Ky.











London and Corbin have been ranked as two of the top three best places to retire in Kentucky, according to a new study.

London ranked second on the list with a 16.5 percent tax burden, 7.7 doctor offices per 1,000 people, and 0.7 recreation centers per 1,000 people. About 17.6 percent of the population is made up of seniors, according to the seventh annual study of the best places to retire in the United States by SmartAsset.

Corbin ranked third on the list also with a 16.5 percent tax burden, 7.2 doctor offices per 1,000 people, and 0.5 recreation centers per 1,000 people. About 19 percent of the population is made up of seniors.

As part of the analysis, SmartAsset compared localities across four criteria, including tax burden, access to medical care, and opportunity for recreation and social activity.

Pikeville was first on the list. Somerset was ranked fourth, followed by Paducah, Hazard, Danville, Murray, Madisonville and Elizabethtown.