London-Corbin Airport open house set for Saturday











This year’s annual open house at the London-Corbin Airport is lining up to the best one yet, as young and old alike have a chance to experience the thrill of flight and get up close and personal with planes and helicopters on Saturday, June 22.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is designed to let people witness a busy airport in action and to see the benefits it brings to the community.

“The greatest benefit of the open house is to show everything that’s going on at the airport,” said London-Corbin Airport Manager Matt Singer. “This includes the medivac helicopters, aircraft maintenance, corporate aviation and aircraft manufacturing with Kolb building ultralight and experimental planes.”

The highlight of the open house is the plane and helicopter rides that will fly throughout the day. Plane rides are $25 per person and helicopter rides by Sevier County Choppers, a company that serves Gatlinburg, Tennessee., are $35.

The airplane rides have been so popular at previous events that long lines have formed by people eager to see Laurel Lake from the air.

“Last year we sold more tickets than ever and the planes were still flying at 6 p.m. trying to get people in the air,” Singer said.

The help alleviate the problem, the airport plans to have four planes making about five trips per hour, which means only about 125 ride tickets will be sold.

“This year it will be first come, first served and we will do like restaurants and say your wait is going to be a certain time,” Singer said. “I don’t know any other way to cut the wait down so people can get in and go.”

The Museum of Flight from Rome, Ga. is bringing three T-28 trainers from the Vietnam War era and support vehicles, along with a C-45 aircraft which is the military version of a Beech 18. A bi-plane from Richmond is scheduled be on the tarmac as well.

Southeast Kentucky Cruisers Car Club is hosting a car show at the event. A variety of inflatables will keep the kids entertained.

Attendees also will get to sit in a Blackhawk military helicopter, as well helicopters from PHI air ambulance and Don Franklin Automotive.

Food options will be plentiful at the open house, including Sgt. Ball’s Mess Hall, Handlebar Nates, Caribbean Spice, Beaux’s BBQ and Cajun Grub, Sacred Grounds, Kendra’s Rainbow Ice and Tabatha’s Concessions.

The open house is presented by The Computer Place and sponsored by City of London Tourism, City of Corbin Tourism, Martin’s Peterbilt, Martin’s Insurance Group, First National Bank and Jonathon Hibbard Edward Jones Investments.

“It should be a unique, fun day for everyone,” he said. “We are proud to show what the airport has to offer.”