London-Corbin Airport gets $13k in FAA funds











A local airport is one of 30 Kentucky airports that are receiving a total of $12,858,789 to continue operations and keep travelers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced recently.

The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), was made available by the bipartisan Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, which Senator McConnell negotiated and led to enactment in December.

“The bipartisan COVID relief passed by the Senate last year continues to fuel Kentucky’s economic comeback. In particular, I’m proud these resources will lift our Commonwealth’s airports as they support their workers and safely connect travelers to their destinations,” said Senator McConnell. “Each Kentuckian who receives the safe and effective COVID vaccine helps get us closer to a strong recovery.”

The London-Corbin Airport is receiving $13,000 in funding.

The airport plans to place the money in the general fund to help cover general and operating expenses, London-Corbin Airport Manager Matt Singer said in an e-mail.

According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“Now, more than ever, building and improving infrastructure creates jobs and facilitates business growth. Through Senator McConnell’s continued leadership for Kentucky, we’re receiving funds critical to the airport’s ability to support the local economy,” said Louisville Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Dan Mann.

Before this funding announcement, Kentucky airports had received nearly $110 million from the bipartisan COVID rescue packages that McConnell led to enactment.