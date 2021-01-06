London City Council approves second reading of annexation ordinances











The London City Council hosted two special called meetings last week during which the council voted unanimously to accept the first and second readings of two ordinances that would allow for the further annexation of portions of North Corbin.

The first of the two ordinances relates to the annexation of property owned by Elmo Greer and Sons, Inc. and Elmo Greer and Sons, LLC located at the Intersection of KY192 and Esquire Lane.

The second relates to the annexation of property at the right of way of I-75 and West Cumberland Gap Parkway (US 25-E). It also includes an area in the route of Kentucky Route 770 and private property owned by G & M Oil, Inc. which is located at the intersection of I-75 and West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Corbin filed a lawsuit challenging the annexation attempt on Sept. 14 in Laurel Circuit Court

Because Corbin is contesting the annexation in court, Patrick Hughes, the attorney for the City of Corbin, says the ordinances approved by London could be invalid.

Hughes said the approval of the ordinances is London proceeding as if the litigation was settled and the annexation was complete.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said she is saddened that London would rather attempt to take it all than come to the table and work out a compromise that would benefit both communities.

She said the issues will be in litigation for quite some time which will only benefit the lawyers.

Razmus describes London’s actions as a lost opportunity.

Construction on the property owned by G & M Oil has begun with the removal of trees and concrete.

G & M Oil is registered under Donna R. Corey’s name on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website, and Becky G. Carr and Jerry Wayne Garland, II are listed as directors.

Hughes said that a property owner is entitled to the maintenance of their property and the location of the property does not impact that right.

The maintenance to the property also does not affect the litigation concerning whether the property will be annexed into London or not.

Litigation is still in the discovery phase which includes the exchange of interrogatories, request for production of documents and requests for admission.

No court date has been set.