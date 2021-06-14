









Ms. Lola Powell Hall, 90, of Lola Powell Road, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY. Lola was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Ms. Lola never met a stranger. Anyone who knew her, knows that you never left her house or her yard sale stand hungry. She fed you with food, conversation, kindness, and love. She was loved by all who met her.

Lola was born on August 17, 1930 in Oneida, KY to the late Squire and Sophia (Bowling) Lovins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband (Leonard Hall); her first husband and father of her children (John Powell Jr.); her son (Billy Powell); and her grandchildren (Nelson Shane Powell, John Wayne Powell, and Sheila Powell).

She is survived by her six children: Johnny Powell and wife Charlotte of Carrollton, KY; daughter-in-law Shirley Powell of Paris, KY; Carlo Powell and wife Brenda of Williamsburg, KY; Kenneth Powell and wife Carol of Richmond, KY; Maxine Powell of Williamsburg, KY; Willie Powell and wife Karen of Williamsburg, KY; and Elijah Powell of Williamsburg, KY; her eleven grandchildren: Jason Powell (Robin), Jonathan Powell (Jessie), Noble Powell (Marlena), Brian Powell (Hannah), Tina Grubb (Phil), Billy John Powell (Mary), Carolyn Lawson (Paul), Jimmy Anderson (Linda), Renea Davenport (the late TJ), Scott Powell (Holly), and Jeffery Powell (Sabrina); and her great-grandchildren: Jared Powell (Kaylie), Courtney Powell Hanson (Ryan), Brandon Grubb (Taryn), Katina Goley (Richard), Rene Teague (Eric), Robin Fox, Lauren Powell, Kayla Powell, Grace Powell, Zachariah Powell, Sammy Powell, Madeline Powell, Owen Powell, Emmaline Powell, Jacob Lawson, Kaitlyn Lawson, Arissa Anderson, Jimmy W. Anderson (Dakota), Ryan Anderson, Sierra Anderson, Justin Anderson, Ahley Anderson, Jason Anderson, Daven Davenport, Trey Davenport, McKayla Davenport, Chandler Powell, Cooper Powell, Ally Powell West (Will) and Tori Powell. In addition, she is survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, June 15, from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour of 4:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at the Douglas Cemetery in Jellico, Tennessee.

