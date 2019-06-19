









Lois Ruth Reynolds, 93, of Kidd Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was born on April 2, 1926 in Williamsburg, to the late Alvin and Olive Susan (Patrick) Taylor.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Reynolds and two sons, Dennis Stepp and Eugene Pittman.

She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Sue Roden (Mike) of Goodyear, AZ, and Sandy McVay and Candy Reynolds of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Brenda Hoover, Holly Carpenter, Andrew Lee, Jeanna Griffith, Joshua Lee and Bethany Tiscareno; several great grandchildren; sister, Doris Stephens of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

All services will be private. She will be laid to rest in the McVay Family Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.