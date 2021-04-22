









Lois Lorrine Barnes, age 62, of Holder Hobbs Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home. Lois was born on March 27, 1959 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Ambers Timmins II and Lorrine (Weaver) Petrey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Barnes and son, Geobel Lee Faulkner.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda Mae Carpenter, Anna Christene Hill and Emma Muse (Ike Lawson), all of Williamsburg; brother, Ambrose Clarence Timmins III of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.