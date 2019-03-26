











Lois Jeanette Shelley Meadors, 91, of Williamsburg, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Beech Tree Manor.

She was born June 29, 1927 in Jellico Creek Williamsburg, KY.

She was a member of the Jellico Creek Baptist Church.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Ancil V. Meadors; father, Colonel Garrett Shelley; mother, Nora Criscillis Shelley; daughter-in-law, Elaine Artis Meadors.

She is survived by two sons, James E. Meadors of Jellico, Gary W. Meadors amd wife Lena of Williamsburg; daughter, Barbara Hubbard and husband Joe of Williamsburg; loved like a daughter, Louise Goley; grandchildren, David Hubbard and wife Charmin, Jeremy Lawson and wife Jammie, Michelle Huddleston and husband Jason, Paul Hubbard and wife Trina, Melissa Trent and husband Noah, loved like a grandson, Allen Jenkins; great grandchildren, Natalie, Joey, Brandon, Dylan, Karissa, Morgan, Braden, Belle and Abby; sisters-in-law, Retha Meadors, Evelyn Meadors, Geraldine Meadors; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 25 at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Burial was held Tuesday, March 26, in the Jellico Creek Baptist Church Cemetery

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.