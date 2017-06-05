By Teresa Brooks

Lois Harriet Wortman, 89, of Louisville and formerly of Williamsburg, passed away Sunday June 4, 2017 at the home of her daughter.

She was born April 8, 1928 in Des Moines, IA to the late Tolbert Moore and the Gladys Parsons Moore.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harold Wortman and a brother Stanley Moore.

She was an employee of Cumberland College/University of the Cumberlands since 1966 as an educator and librarian.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine Elaine Wortman of Louisville and Sharon R. Cates of Louisville; two granddaughters, Darcy Leanne Cates-Burt (Jarod) of Louisville and Erin Daryl Cates-Lyvers (Jason) of Louisville; four great-grandchildren, Spencer Lyvers, Lincoln Burt, Cora Lyvers, and Hazel Burt; three brothers, David Moore of California, Gordon Moore of Pennsylvania and Kenneth Moore (Shirley) of Texas; two sisters, Eleanor Hawkins of Iowa and Miriam Turnbill of Kansas; several nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday June 9, at the Corbin Presbyterian Church with Rev. Lisa Eye officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of the Highland Park Cemetery.

She will lie-in-state at the Corbin Presbyterian Church one hour before the funeral on Friday.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.