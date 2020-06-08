









Lois Early Smith, age 90, of Asparagus Ct., Homosassa, Florida, (formerly of Williamsburg) passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, while at home surrounded by her family. Lois was born on January 19, 1930, in Krupp, Kentucky, to the late William M. and Flora (Petrey) Early. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Smith Jr,; three brothers, Elmer Early, Cecil Early and Walter Early; and three sisters, Sophia Partin, Stella Freeman and Edna Cornelius.

She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Smith Powers; son, Edward Brian (Donna) Smith of Homosassa, FL; three grandchildren, Ronnie Powers II, Jonathan Eli Powers (Dede) and Sarah Jessica Moyer (Robby) of Florida; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan Powers, Sali Powers, Julie Anna Powers, Andrew Powers, Emily Powers, Jonathan Powers Jr. and Gabriella Estelle Moyer; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Her life was celebrated by family and she was laid to rest at Forest Meadows Cemetery in Gainesville, Florida. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and sister.

Proverbs: Her children rise up and call her blessed; she is more precious than rubies and all the things you desire cannot compare to her. She will be deeply missed, but she is home with the Lord.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.