









Lois Dean (Moses) Cox, age 80, of Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on July 21, 1941 in Williamsburg, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Millie Capps Cook Moses and her husband, Rev. Roy Lee Cox.

She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Haun and husband Jimmy, Irma Ivey and husband Tony, and Jennifer Smith and husband James, all of Williamsburg, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Jessica Ivey, Kimberly Denny (Beau), Christopher Rainwater (Crystal), Isaiah Smith, Erin Hill (Derrick), and Carrie Smith (Dustin); five great grandchildren, Madison Ivey, Caden Ivey, Dillion Rodriguez, Isaac Denny, and Colton Lambdin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home with the Rev. Ulys Cox and Rev. Marion Cook officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.