Logan Wayne Baker

Posted On 11 Jun 2020
Logan Wayne Baker, 88, returned to his Heavenly home on June 10, 2020 after lifelong devotion to God, family and country. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ely Baker.

Funeral services will be held at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral home on Saturday, June 13, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and funeral services beginning at 4:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky, immediately following services. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com   Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

