Lockaby is set to be arraigned for charges of sexual abuse and sodomy













A Corbin man will appear in court on Friday, June 15 after he was indicted on 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 10 counts of first-degree sodomy.

Clayton B. Lockaby, 62, was arres ted on June 5 after a three-month investigation led by Jesse Armstrong.

A warrant was issued on May 24 and Trooper Chris Saunders, of the Kentucky State Police, arrested Lockaby at a residence.

Lockaby’s offenses took place between the summer of 2011 and fall of 2013.

Counts one and two occurred in the summer of 2011; counts three and four in fall of 2011; counts five and six in winter of 2012; counts seven and eight in spring of 2012; counts nine and ten in summer of 2012; counts 11 and 12 in fall of 2012; counts 13 and 14 in winter of 2013; counts 15 and 16 in spring of 2013; counts 17 and 18 in summer of 2013; and counts 19 and 20 in fall of 2013.

Lockaby is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:00 p.m. Friday, in Laurel Circuit Court.