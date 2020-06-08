Locals aren’t letting ‘closed’ sign spoil their Spillway fun











Signs at the Laurel Lake Spillway beach stating the area is temporarily closed are still accurate despite the crowds that have flowed into the area.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, who operate the dam and the spillway area, said they are following state guidelines in determining when to open facilities.

As a result, the beach is expected to reopen by the end of June or early July.

“We don’t have an exact date,” said Bill Peoples, a spokesperson for the district.

Officials at the Nashville District announced on March 19 that day-use areas such as the beach that had yet to open in 2020, would delay opening until further notice.

Corps-managed campgrounds along Laurel River Lake and throughout Kentucky are scheduled to reopen on June 11.

“Protecting the health and safety of the recreating public, volunteers, contractors and our personnel remains our highest priority,” said Lt. Col. Sonny B. Avichal, Nashville District commander.