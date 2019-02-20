Local youth competes in clay target event at Nashville Gun Club; takes 1st thru 4th places in youth division













On Febuary 13th, 2019 four Whitley County students, Jerrod Croley, Trey Lawson, Jackson Petrey and Fisher Barton, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to compete in the Turkeys for Tokyo clay target event at the Nashville Gun Club.

The event, which was sponsored by the National Wild Turkey Federation and USA Shooting, featured 100 different clay targets thrown from 15 stations. Along with Jerrod, Trey, Jackson, Fisher and the 60 plus other shooters, several National and National Junior team members from USA shooting, including two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Champion Vincent Hancock, were there to help by serving as coaches and mentors to the shooters on the course.

Jerrod won the youth division with a score of 71, while Trey, Jackson and Fisher finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the same division with scores of 63, 57 and 56 respectively.

