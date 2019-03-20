Local women recently graduate from nationally recognized Women’s Self Defense Program













Sheriff John Root is reporting that Laurel Sheriff’s Special Deputy Elizabeth Sparks graduated another women’s self defense class on Thursday night, March 14, 2019.

The women’s self defense program is nationally recognized, and is taught by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies. The class consisted of three nights of training with each night requiring three hours of classroom work and practical exercises.

Several Laurel County women participated in the class which instructed on how to be prepared, how to take control, and how to fight to protect themselves.

This class was conducted free of charge, and it is available to other area female citizens also.

For more information, or to sign up for a future class, contact Laurel Sheriff’s Special Deputy Elizabeth Sparks at 606-864-6600, or email at e.sparks@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Sheriff Root stresses that it is the goal at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office to make area female citizens more aware of their surroundings, and to provide some preventative safety measures that can be utilized along with some basic self defense that can be deployed in the unlikely event of an attack.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s office has more classes scheduled to be conducted. Perspective participants must call the sheriff’s office to get their name on the list. For more information, call 606-864-6600.

