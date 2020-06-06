Local women must wait for shot at Miss KY crown; Miss NIBROC 2020 canceled











Three local ladies, who were scheduled to compete in the 2020 Miss Kentucky competition, must wait until 2021 for their opportunity at the crown and the chance to compete in the Miss America Pageant.

2019 Miss NIBROC Katelynn Johnson, 2019 Miss University of Louisville Makenna Thibodeaux, and 2020 Miss Pride of the Commonwealth Morgan Moses will continue their respective reins for another year.

“I’m grateful to continue to represent as Miss NIBROC in the 2021 competition!” Johnson said on her Facebook page.

Johnson won the title in August, becoming the 67th woman to wear the crown.

“It is a literal dream come true!” Johnson said of winning the title.

Johnson is a 2018 graduate of Whitley County High School.

She is the daughter of Roy and Tonya Johnson.

Thibodeaux is 2016 graduate of Corbin High School and 2020 graduate of the University of Louisville where she majored in biology.

She is the daughter of Heather Yeager and Jared Thibodeaux.

Moses is a 2016 graduate of Williamsburg High School and 2020 graduate of the University of Kentucky where she majored in biology.

She is the daughter of Cristey Moses.

Following the Miss America Organization’s decision to postpone all competitions until 2021, the Miss Kentucky Pageant was postponed as well.

Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Director Bruce Carpenter, who organizes the annual NIBROC Festival, said there will also be no MISS NIBROC Pageant in 2020.

The pageant is traditionally held the Saturday before the festival begins.

However, the closure of schools in mid-March hampered efforts to sign up contestants, which is done during school.

Carpenter said no decision has yet been made on whether the festival, scheduled for Aug. 12-15, will be held.