Local Veterans Day ceremonies planned near Williamsburg











With the approach of Veterans Day Monday, a handful of local Veterans Day ceremonies and activities are planned around Williamsburg.

The Whitley County Cooperative Extension Service will be holding its Veterans Day celebration on Friday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Extension Community Art Center, which is located at 428 Main Street, Williamsburg, across the street from city hall.

Veterans and their families will receive a free chili supper, and veterans are encouraged to bring in a photograph or memorabilia to share with others in attendance.

Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences or a short story if they choose. A special “Veterans Day” craft will be set up for veterans and their families.

On Saturday, the Williamsburg Gospel Barn will present a Veterans Day Weekend celebration with the American Legion Veterans Honor Guard, and Jim Shelton, who is known as the positive cowboy from Nashville’s Music City Show.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Whitley County High School will be holding its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony on Monday with a breakfast for veterans starting at 8:45 a.m. in the school cafeteria.

This will be followed by the Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium. A tribute is planned during the ceremony to the late Gillis Clawson, a WWII veteran, who passed away Dec. 2, 2018, at the age of 95.

In addition to the high school students, Whitley County Middle School students will also be in attendance.

Veterans are asked to park in front of the gymnasium and enter through the gym doors. All veterans and their families are invited to attend.

Williamsburg Independent School will be holding its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday at Main Street Baptist Church.

The theme for this year’s ceremony is service.

The school band will perform two songs. The choir will sing. The UC Patriot Drum Line will perform. The American Legion Honor Guard will conduct a flag folding ceremony explaining what each fold of the flag represents.

Rev. Donnie Bruce Patrick will be the keynote speaker.