Local UC student enjoys internship at WATE TV Channel 6













Local University of the Cumberlands (UC) student, Hannah Reynolds, is spending her final semester at UC as an intern with WATE-TV Channel 6 in Knoxville, TN.

The WATE 6 “On Your Side” website states the station believes intern and practicum programs, if properly utilized, can benefit the student, the community, and the station. Therefore, WATE supports area colleges and universities by allowing students to participate in these types of programs at the station.

The purpose of the internship, according to Reynolds, is to get news reporting experience to help with her career in news. She is doing the internship in addition to her regular classes and plans to graduate from UC in May of this year.

The 21-year-old says she is a hands-on learner and feels that she learns more in the field than in the classroom. She says she is learning all aspects of how the news reporting comes together, while getting training from the producers, reporters, anchors at WATE TV Channel 6.

“People really don’t appreciate how much work and time goes into the news. It’s not just pretty people in front of a camera, these are extremely hard-working people,” said Reynolds.

“I am so appreciative that they take their time to help me out and take a real interest in my success and helping me grasp all parts of the newsroom. I told everyone that I grew up watching WATE, so to get to be around Matt Hinkin and Lori Tucker has had me on Cloud 9,” said Reynolds.

She continued, “I am already learning so much. I couldn’t thank God enough for this opportunity to learn from the best in the business.”

“Lori Tucker has been very encouraging to her,” said Reynolds’ mother, Missy Reynolds, who also says she is very proud of her daughter.

Reynolds, who graduated from Williamsburg High School in 2014, is a life-long resident of Williamsburg.

She was also recently placed on the Dean’s List at University of the Cumberlands for the Fall Semester 2017, in recognition of her academic performance. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

When Reynolds graduates from the University of the Cumberlands in May of this year, she will have two degrees, as she is a double major in Communications Arts and Public Relations and Journalism. After graduating, she plans to move to Knoxville to begin her career.

The talented beauty is not shy of the camera. Four years ago Hannah competed in the Miss Kentucky Teen USA, representing Williamsburg and is currently working towards competing in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant.

Hannah Reynolds is the daughter of Larry and Missy Reynolds of Williamsburg, sister of Madison Reynolds who is currently a student at Transylvania University in Lexington, and Adam Reynolds of Taylors Mill, Kentucky. She is the granddaughter of Flara Peace-Reynolds of the Siler Community, and Toby and Louise Moses of the Pleasant View Community in Williamsburg.