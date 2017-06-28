By Mark White

If you like fireworks, then you will have the opportunity to view them over the course of three different nights in local towns.

London will kick-off Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, July 1.

Corbin and Barbourville will follow on Monday, July 3, and Williamsburg and Jellico will present their fireworks displays on Tuesday, July 4.

Whether it is free fireworks, free concerts of all types, contests, a bicycle rodeo or numerous food concessions there will be a little something for everyone this year in regards to how you want to celebrate the nation’s independence and how often you want to do so.

Corbin celebration

Corbin’s Independence Day celebration will take place on Monday, July 3 at The Arena.

Activities will start that day at 6:30 p.m. with the band “Ruthless Vendetta” performing. The group is a Corbin-based hard rock/heavy metal band.

At 8 p.m., “Dressed to Kill,” which is a KISS tribute band out of Harlan, will perform until fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggie Kriebel said that she has added a little more funding to the fireworks show for some bigger shells this year.

The fireworks show is expected to last about 20-25 minutes.

Various food vendors will be on hand for the event.

Williamsburg celebration

Williamsburg’s Independence Day celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 4.

Festivities will start with the Freedom Bike Rodeo for Kids from 10 a.m. – noon at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark.

The free event is for children ages two – 14. Parental supervision is required. The event features two interactive courses, and is an opportunity for individuals to practice and develop skills that will help them to become better bicyclists and avoid typical crashes.

For more information, contact the Whitley County Extension Community Art Center at (606) 549-7373.

WEKC Gospel Radio 710 AM is sponsoring the 16th Annual July 4 Celebration, which is a free gospel music singing around the Whitley County Courthouse Square from 10 a.m. until dusk.

The singing will include both local artists and professional artists and will take place rain or shine. Concessions will be sold.

For more information call 549-3000.

Starting at 7 p.m., festivities will begin at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground with the Picnic in the Park.

A grilled hotdog, chips and a drink will be available for $3. In addition, concessions will be open at the waterpark, including Dippin’ Dots, Hawaiian Ice and soft serve ice cream.

At 7:30 p.m., there will be a hotdog-eating contest.

At 8 p.m., the annual duck race will take place in the Lazy River of the waterpark. There is a $500 grand prize. Ducks can be purchased at the admission desk.

Fireworks will start at dark and are some of the largest in Southeastern Kentucky.

Jellico celebration

Jellico will have a two-day Independence Day celebration starting at noon on Monday, July 3 and culminating with fireworks on Tuesday, July 4.

The celebration will take place at Veteran’s Park. Vendors open at 10 a.m. on July 3.

Starting at noon, there will be a gospel music concert. There will be an open microphone from noon – 4 p.m.

The program begins at 6 p.m. and features Southern Praise, The Blankenships, Shepherds Way Quartet, Felix Brock, Kendra Cole, The Sons Family and The Cupps.

The celebration resumes on July 4 with an open microphone from noon – 4 p.m.

The program that evening begins at 6 p.m. with Gary and Ramona Inman, The Teno Family and Whitewater.

Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

London celebration

London’s Red, White and Boom celebration will take place Saturday, July 1 at College Park off the Ky. 192 Bypass behind the Laurel County Public Library.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. with games, live entertainment, contests and other activities. Fireworks begin at dusk.

For adventurous spirits, Red, White and Boom will feature a mechanical bull; zip lines and a rock-climbing wall. The children will enjoy inflatables, face painting, balloon sculpting and the Hillbilly Choo Choo.

Exhibits include a Blackhawk helicopter, airboats, a petting zoo and 21-gun salute by the local Disabled American Veterans.

Besides the fireworks and activities, Red, White and Boom is also known for offering great music. This year maintains the tradition with the return of “Body and Soul,” an eight-piece group featuring 60’s, 70’s, Motown and disco tunes.

Cellist Ben Sollee will also take the stage to perform.

Off-stage entertainment includes flag jumper Paul McCowan, Mark’s Magic Show, strolling magicians and a stilt walker.

An inaugural volleyball tournament is planned for Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at the Wellness Park. It is named in honor of longtime chamber director Randy Smith, who died from cancer in 2010.

The tournament is operated by Bryan Johnson and Fawn Greer. For information regarding the tournament, contact Greer at 528-2437.

Food vendors will be on hand selling staples such as hot dogs, hamburgers and shaved ice to make sure no one goes hungry or thirsty during the six-hour-celebration.

Besides the food and beverages, everything else is free of charge at Red, White and Boom.

Barbourville celebration

Barbourville will hold its Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 3.

In addition to fireworks, the city of Barbourville is holding its first ever karaoke contest with a $300 cash prize for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.

The contest will be judged using an applause meter.

Sign-ups will begin at 5 p.m. on July 3 and the contest will be at 7 p.m. Only 20 participants will be accepted.

The contest will be held at the Barbourville City Park amphitheater.

In addition, Knox Street Thunder will be hosting the Thunder-N-Fireworks car show starting at 5 p.m. Award presentations will be at 8:30 p.m. and participants will be allowed to keep their spots for the fireworks display that will follow at City Park at dusk.