Local students named Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers











The Center for Rural Development is honoring several local students for being selected for its annual youth programs, Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers.

“We hope our communities will join us in congratulating the students on their selection for these highly competitive programs,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development.

Three Corbin High School students were selected for the Rogers Scholars program.

Callie Black, daughter of Tommy Black, of Corbin.

Melanie McWilliams, daughter of Shawn and Renee McWilliams, of London.

Spencer Hays, son of Henry and Laura Hays, of London.

Seven students were selected for the Rogers Explorers program.

Lylah Mattingly, of Williamsburg Independent, daughter of Todd and Carrie Mattingly, of Williamsburg.

Jerrod Croley, of Whitley County Middle School, son of Tracy and Andy Croley, of Williamsburg.

Emma Moore, of Whitley County Middle School, daughter of Eddie and Heather Moore, of Williamsburg.

Tyler and Zachary Clifton, of Corbin Middle School, sons of Keith and Laura Clifton, of Corbin.

Gavin Gibbs, of Corbin Middle School, son of Brandon and Suzanne Gibbs, of Gray.

Jorja Carnes, of Lynn Camp High School, daughter of Eric and Dianna Carnes, of Corbin.

Due to the nature of the COVID 19 pandemic, The Center has had to make the difficult decision to forgo plans to host all of its summer camps during the summer of 2020.

“The Center’s youth programs are near and dear to my heart,” Lawson said. “This was not an easy decision to make and we did not make it lightly. Due to the State of Emergency restrictions and the severe nature of this crisis, we feel it is in the best interest of all of our staff, the students, and their families, that we do not take any risks. The health and wellbeing of our students has always been a top priority when we conduct our summer programs. We had optimistically hoped that we could find a way to proceed normally, but we do not feel that is possible. We recognize all of the hard work and dedication our students put into their applications for these programs and we hope they continue working towards their goals for a successful future.”

Rogers Scholars is a youth leadership program targeted towards rising high school juniors throughout The Center’s 45-county service area.

Students normally spend a week on one of two college campuses – Lindsey Wilson College and Morehead State University. They are introduced to topics, such as leadership, community service, civic engagement, entrepreneurship, technology and more. There were 62 students selected for this year’s program.

Rogers Explorers is a youth leadership camp targeted towards rising high school freshmen. Students spend three days on one of seven college campuses through Kentucky including: Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Lindsey Wilson College, Morehead State University, Union College, University of the Cumberlands, and University of Pikeville. Students focus on topics of leadership, community service, and STEM career pathways such as chemistry, biology, health sciences, engineering, space science, agriculture sciences and more. There were 210 students selected for this year’s program.

Since 1998, more than 3,000 middle and high school students from Southern and Eastern Kentucky have graduated from The Center’s Youth Programs. Rogers Explorers and Rogers Scholars are provided at no cost to students.