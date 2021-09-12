Local student raises money for Shop with a Cop











A Whitley County Middle School student is well on her way to reaching her goal of raising $1,000 for the Williamsburg Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program.

HayLee Baird, 13, has already donated $640 to the cause.

“I know some families are struggling right now, and Christmas is coming,” said Baird. “I know that some kids may not get anything or have anything, and I just want to help them and those families.”

“They have helped me and I just want to give back,” said Baird.

At NIBROC, Baird charged for people to park in the Baird, Blevins and Lowe Law Offices parking lot to raise money for Shop with a Cop. She raised a total of $640, which was donated to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Baird’s goal was to raise $1,000, so she is continuing her fundraising efforts at Old Fashioned Trading Days in Williamsburg by selling raffle tickets for two Yeti tumblers.

Raffle tickets are one for $3 or two for $5.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison has agreed to draw out the winners at the conclusion of Old Fashioned Trading Days.