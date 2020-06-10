Local state troopers return from deployment to Louisville











Kentucky State Police from Post 11 in London and Post 10 in Harlan have returned from deployment to Louisville.

The 16 troopers from Post 11, and 12 troopers from Post 10 returned over the weekend as the situation in the city following several days of rioting and peaceful protests have calmed down.

Troopers from Post 11 were deployed on June 1 as the protests turned violent. At the same time, officials said Post 10 was placed on standby for potential deployment.

The Post 10 troopers were deployed last Thursday.

According to Louisville area media outlets, protests have been ongoing in the city since March 13 following the death Breonna Taylor, 26 at the hands of police.

However, along with the peaceful protests, other groups and individuals have turned to violence, with law enforcement arresting multiple people on charges including burglary, rioting and criminal mischief.