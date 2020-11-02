Local September unemployment rates nearing pre-COVID-19 levels











September 2020 unemployment rates for Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties are still hovering above pre-COVID-19 levels, but have fallen below pre-COVID-19 levels in Bell and McCreary counties, according to a News Journal review of state unemployment rate data.

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 8.5 percent in August 2020 to 5.8 percent in September 2020. Whitley County’s September 2020 unemployment rate was 1.1 percent higher than the September 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, which was the last full month before COVID-19 shutdowns started, Whitley County’s unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.7 percent in August 2020 to 5.4 percent in September 2020. Laurel County’s September 2020 unemployment rate was 0.8 percent higher than the September 2019 unemployment rate.

During February 2020, Laurel County’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

Knox County’s unemployment decreased from 9.7 percent in August 2020 to 6.9 percent in September 2020. Knox County’s September 2020 unemployment rate was 1.5 percent higher than the September 2019 unemployment rate.

Knox County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 9.2 percent in August 2020 to 6.7 percent in September 2020. Bell County’s September 2020 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent higher than the September 2019 unemployment rate.

Bell County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 8.2 in August 2020 to 5.6 percent in September 2020. McCreary County’s September 2020 unemployment rate was 0.2 percent higher than the September 2019 unemployment rate.

McCreary County’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 6.6. percent.

Oldham County recorded the lowest September 2020 jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Carlisle, Cumberland, Pendleton, Shelby, Todd and Washington counties, 3.8 percent each; Henry and Spencer counties, 3.9 percent each; and Logan County, 4 percent.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest September 2020 unemployment rate at 13.5 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 11.2 percent; Martin County, 10 percent; Letcher County, 9.3 percent; Breathitt and Leslie counties, 8.6 percent; Floyd County, 8.5 percent; Perry County, 8.3 percent; Knott County, 8 percent; and Johnson County, 7.9 percent.

Unemployment rates rose in 113 Kentucky counties between September 2019 and September 2020, fell in six and was the same in Crittenden County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels listed here are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.2 percent for September 2020, and 7.7 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.3 percent in August 2020 to 5.2 percent in September 2020. Kentucky’s September 2020 unemployment rate 1.4 percent higher than the September 2019 rate.

Kentucky’s February 2020 unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 12,937 people with 12,181 employed and 756 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,922,687 people with 1,821,755 employed and 100,932 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.