Local senior citizen centers get funds to provide meals for seniors











The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is helping out two local senior citizens centers in Whitley County, which are doing COVID-19 work.

The Corbin Senior Citizen Center and the Williamsburg Senior Citizen Center will each receive $750 to cover the additional expense of preparing carry out meals and delivering meals to COVID-19’s most vulnerable population.

The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation will be a leading and trusted community foundation; transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities. The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation works to enrich the quality of life for the citizens of Bell, Clay, Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties, according to its website.

Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.