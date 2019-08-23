Local schools comply with ‘In God We Trust’ law











Area school systems have complied with the new state law requiring the national motto, “In God We Trust,” to be displayed in a prominent place in each school.

Corbin Superintendent Dave Cox said signs designed by the Redhound Print Shop were given to each principal who was given discretion as to where to most appropriately display it.

At Corbin Primary School, the sign has been placed in the foyer of the main entrance.

The red letters are on the glass panel above the second set of doors leading into the school, where they may seen by those entering for class, or before visitors go into the office.

“We have not heard a thing,” Cox said when asked if there has any response from the public in favor or opposed to the signs.

Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said his district wanted to do something uniform so it created signs displaying the Whitley County school crest and the words “In God We Trust” written under it.

This is inside an interior circle followed by an exterior circle that has the words “Whitley County Schools” written inside it.

“We have it displayed at most of our schools in the foyer

area as you first walk in,” Siler added.

Williamsburg Independent School Superintendent Tim Melton said his district will display the words, “In God We Trust” in a frame that will be mounted in a picture frame on the wall near the front office.

Melton said the sign, which hasn’t been made yet, will probably be about 8–1/2 inches by 11 inches. So far the district doesn’t have the display up yet. Students don’t return to class at Williamsburg until Monday.

House Bill 46, sponsored by Rep Brandon Reed, R – Hodgenville, was passed in March.

“There is no reason for us to be ashamed of our national motto; it is a vital part of our culture,” Reed said when he prefiled the bill in August 2018.

“In God We Trust” was first placed on U.S. currency during the Civil War.

President John F. Kennedy signed the law making it the national motto in 1962.

Kentucky joined several other states, including Tennessee, in passing laws requiring public elementary and secondary schools to display the motto.