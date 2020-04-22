Local school districts making plans in light of decision not to resume traditional classes











K-12 students across Kentucky will not be returning to school this school year.

During a conference call with superintendents Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said students would remain on the non-traditional instructional (NTI) days for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Schools across the commonwealth have been closed since March 16. Plans had initially called for classes to resume in early April. That was later extended through April, and, most recently has been left up in the air as cases of COVID–19 continue to increase

Governor Beshear made the formal announcement during his daily briefing Monday, noting that Tennessee, Ohio and Indiana were following a similar course of action.

“I know for many this is hard,” Beshear said. “We have seniors that were looking forward to an in-person graduation and a prom. I’ve got a son who’s graduating from elementary school and we have every student out there who has lost this time to be able to be with their classmates and there for in-person instruction.”

Corbin Independent Schools Superintendent Dave Cox said students will reach the required 1062 hours on May 11.

“Graduation, prom and all of those things are still up in the air,” Cox said, noting school officials are scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss how to deal with those things.

“We are looking at a virtual graduation,” Cox said.

Whitley County Schools officials said the final day will be May 8.

As to graduation, Superintendent John Siler said school officials are trying to determine the best approach.

In the conference call, Siler said the governor suggested a drive-in graduation as one option.

“That would work in maybe smaller schools, but not us,” Siler said.

Siler did say that there would be no prom at Whitley County.

Williamsburg Superintendent Tim Melton said the last day of school for his district would be May 12.

He said his district won’t be having a prom or traditional graduation, but that other options are being considered for graduation.

“We are going to try and have a virtual baccalaureate and are going to try and do something virtually for honor’s night,” Melton said.

“We are still in discussion about graduation. The governor gave us those two options of either virtual or drive-up. We are still looking to see what is going to be best for us.”