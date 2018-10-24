Local racecar driver beats cancer, brings home major championship













Driving a racecar requires a great deal of focus, determination and perhaps most importantly, bravery. All of these qualities have definitely served Corbin’s own Josh Brock well, both on and off the track.

On the track, they have helped him secure major victories like the eighth-place finish in the recent Winchester 400 that lifted him to his first-ever ARCA/CRA Super Series championship title. Off the track, they have helped him to overcome an unfortunate diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Now cancer free, Josh is back to doing what he loves most – racing. It hasn’t been an easy journey, however, as his diagnosis last year forced him to step away from the sport just as he was climbing to the top of the leaderboard in two separate competitions – the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour.

Not to be denied, Brock fought hard to get back behind the wheel as soon as possible, enduring treatments and keeping the faith that he would, one day soon, return to the track and become a champion.

With his top-ten finish at Winchester Brock has now achieved his goal of a major championship win, but that victory, as impressive as it is, takes a back seat to winning the fight for his life.

Moving forward, Brock will continue to do his thing on the racetrack, and he will continue to serve as an inspiration to all of those who have, or will receive a difficult diagnosis of their own. He, now and forever, serves as proof that, with enough focus, determination and bravery, you can overcome just about anything.

For more information on Brock, please visit his website at joshbrockracing.com.

For more on the ARCA/CRA Super Series, please visit cra-racing.com.

And to find out more about Non-Hodkin Lymphoma, visit the American Cancer Society’s official website at www.cancer.org.