Local physician asks public to wear mask, social distance to help fight COVID–19











A local physician on the front lines of the fight in the COVID–19 pandemic is asking the public to follow the Center for Disease Control recommendations in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Christopher Troxell is a Hospitalist at Baptist Health Corbin where he has been caring for COVID–19 patients since March.

Since the pandemic hit, the CDC has recommended that individuals wear a mask when out in public and remain a minimum of six feet apart from others.

“While out in the community doing daily activities, you may be unknowingly shedding the virus. You may do well with no complaints, but the elderly or ill individuals may not,” he said. “The virus exists through our movements. In the weeks and months ahead, it is more important than ever to work together as a community to do our best in beating this virus.”

However, as the pandemic has worn on, the public has increasingly slackened on following the protocols, with a spike in the number of COVID–19 cases resulting.

As of Monday, there were 109,670 reported cases of COVID–19 in Kentucky with 1,492 proving fatal.

Of those cases 7,205 have been hospitalized.

There are currently 988 Kentuckians hospitalized, of which 270 are in intensive care.

According to the Whitley County Health Department, as of Monday, Whitley County has 151 active cases, and has suffered 12 COVID–19 related deaths.

“From a clinician’s perspective, I understand and appreciate the fatigue associated with social distancing.” Dr. Troxell said. “I cannot emphasise enough the importance to keep vigilant in the fight against this virus. I have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects this virus has had on many patients and their families. I encourage everyone to persevere during this difficult time as we all work together to keep our community safe.”