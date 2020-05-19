Local nail tech and cosmetologist talk salon re-opening later this month











As of right now, Governor Andy Beshear’s plan for re-opening the economy has salons and barbershops slated to re-open on May 25. Shirley Nance and Glenda Sizemore of Falls Plaza Salon in Corbin both say they are ready to get back to work, but they are also continuing to be cautious with new cases of coronavirus being reported every day.

“We are going to have no more than ten people in the shop at one time, including the workers,” said Nance, a nail tech at Falls Plaza. “We will each see one customer at a time, and we will require everyone to wear a mask.”

Nance went on to explain that all employees at the salon will also wear masks, and some will be required to wear gloves as well. She said all work stations will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each customer is seen. Customers who have felt ill recently, or are showing any potential signs of being infected with COVID-19, are being asked to reschedule their appointments to a later date.

In addition to these safety precautions, Falls Plaza Salon employees will maintain a safe distance between one another at all times, and will maintain strict guidelines for not overcrowding the shop. Customers arriving for their scheduled appointments are being asked to call the salon from the parking lot, and then wait to be let inside once it is their turn to be seen.

“It will be a new normal,” said Nance. “But I am excited, and ready to get back to work. We just have to be careful.”

Cosmetologist Glenda Sizemore echoed that cautious optimism, saying, “I’m a little nervous, because many people haven’t been doing what they’re supposed to. Some haven’t been taking the proper precautions, so it’s a little scary.”

As for how they have navigated the past several weeks of not being able to work, Nance said, “It’s been hard. As hair dressers and nail techs, we don’t get paid if we’re not performing our job duties. It’s been very difficult to get on unemployment, too. I’ve never had to do that before, and the high volume of cases has made it very hard.”

“I’ve just tried to stay busy, and keep my mind off of it,” Sizemore added. “I’m still trying to sign up for unemployment, and haven’t received any pay since April 28. It’s been a tight ship.”

With their salon now just days away from being able to open the doors again, albeit with several restrictions in place, both Nance and Sizemore are eager to get back to doing their jobs, and get back to earning regular paychecks. “We want to thank all of our clients for their patience, their understanding, their loyalty and their support,” Sizemore said. “Things will be different for a while. We’ve made a few changes, but they are necessary to make sure that we all can stay healthy.”